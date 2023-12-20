Full Cast Revealed for Murdoch Phone-Hacking Play Corruption

Lincoln Center Theater has announced full casting for its upcoming production of Corruption, a new play by Tony winner J.T. Rogers (Oslo), directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific). The cast will feature Dylan Baker (La Běte), John Behlmann (Tootsie), Saffron Burrows (Mozart in the Jungle), Anthony Cochrane (War Horse), Adam Dannheisser (Oslo), Sanjit De Silva (Dry Powder), K. Todd Freeman (The Song of Jacob Zulu), Eleanor Handley, Robyn Kerr, Sepideh Moafi (The L Word: Generation Q), Seth Numrich (Leopoldstadt), Michael Siberry (Ink), and Toby Stephens (The Forest).

Corruption starts performances February 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, ahead of an official opening night on March 11.

Based on the book Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and The Corruption of Britain by Tom Watson and Martin Hickman, Corruption tells the story behind the story of the phone-hacking scandal that engulfed Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in 2011, stunning the world and upending British politics. When Parliament member Tom Watson (Toby Stephens) is maliciously smeared by the newspapers of Murdoch’s News International, he decides to fight back, taking on its larger-than-life leader Rebekah Brooks (Saffron Burrows). But what he uncovers is far more insidious than he ever imagined.

Corruption will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson.