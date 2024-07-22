Full Cast Announced for Velour: A Drag Spectacular at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse announced the complete cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of Velour: A Drag Spectacular, by Sasha Velour (RuPaul’s Drag Race, NightGowns) and Moisés Kaufman (Here There Are Blueberries), directed by Kaufman, in a co-production with Tectonic Theater Project.

Velour: A Drag Spectacular will run from August 13–September 8 in the Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.

Inspired by Velour’s origin story as a small-town, genderfluid child turned globally-renowned drag superstar, Velour: A Drag Spectacular is a coming-of-age tale interwoven with the radical history of drag and queer expression. The show features a blend of projection mapping, video animation, lip-sync performances, and personal storytelling.

The cast features Sasha Velour, along with Ezra Reaves, Moscato Sky, Amber St. James, and understudy Shaun Tuazon.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Diego Montoya Studio, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, projection designer Ettie Pin, video creator House of Velour, aerial designer Angela Phillips, music supervisor Stephen Oremus, and sensitivity specialist Ann C. James.