Free Reading of Ain't No Mo', Led by Writer Jordan E. Cooper, Set for Inauguration Night

Get details on tickets and more information here.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York City |

January 15, 2025

1 Ain't No Mo'. Jordan E. Cooper. Photo by Joan Marcus
Jordan E. Cooper in Ain’t No Mo’ on Broadway
(© Joan Marcus)

The Apollo Theatre will present a free staged reading of Jordan E. Cooper‘s Tony-nominated comedy Ain’t No Mo’ on Monday, January 20 at 7:30pm.

Staged by original director Stevie Walker-Webb, the production will feature Cooper, reprising his performances as Peaches, alongside original Broadway cast members Fedna Jacquet, Shannon Matesky, and Ebony Marshall-Oliver, with Biko Eisen-Martin and Tony winner Kara Young rounding out the company.

Ain’t No Mo‘ revolves around the question, “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” Led by our flight attendant, Peaches, the audience witnesses a series of sketches exposing the contradictions and comedy at the heart of Black life in America.

Despite a short but mighty run on Broadway, Ain’t No Mo’ received six Tony nominations, including Best Play.

To reserve free tickets, click here.

