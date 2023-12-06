Food Network Host Marc Summers to Bring Solo Show Off-Broadway; Guy Fieri Producing

Beloved television host Marc Summers will bring his interactive solo show The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers to New World Stages for an off-Broadway run beginning February 14.

Written by Alex Brightman and featuring original music by Drew Gasparini, Summers’s biographical play explores the challenges he faced behind the scenes while hosting the Nickelodeon children’s game show Double Dare, and later Unwrapped on the Food Network.

Chad Rabinovitz directs, alongside a team that includes Christopher Rhoton (set), Jeffrey Smal (lighting), and David Sheehan and Hide J. Nakajo (sound).

Among the producers are Summers’s longtime friend, Food Network host Guy Fieri (who makes his off-Broadway debut), as well as Lisa Dozier Shacket and Jeremy Wein/Existence Media. It was originally developed and produced at Constellation Stage & Screen in Bloomington.