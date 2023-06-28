First Look at The Who’s Tommy Revival in Chicago

Peek inside the high-octane production of The Who’s Tommy, now open at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Based on the Who’s 1969 rock concept album, the musical gets a reimagined production from its original creators — Pete Townshend (principal songwriter and co-founder of the Who) and Des McAnuff, who co-wrote the book with Townshend and directs the Goodman production. Take a look at scenes from the show below.

Featuring rock anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard,” The Who’s Tommy follows the young Tommy Walker, who, after witnessing his father shoot his rival, is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1993.

The cast of 29 stars Ali Louis Bourzgui in the title role of Tommy Walker along with Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) as his father, Captain Walker, and Alison Luff (Matilda) as his mother, Mrs. Walker. Also featured are John Ambrosino (Les Misérables) as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte (Company) as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as the Acid Queen.

Performances of The Who’s Tommy run at the Goodman Theatre through August 6.