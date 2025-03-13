TheaterMania Logo white orange
Audio Share

First Listen: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Sing "Goodbye, My Room" From Maybe Happy Ending Album

A vinyl edition will be released on June 13.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

March 13, 2025

Helen J Shen, Darren Criss Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Helen J Shen and Darren Criss in Maybe Happy Ending at the Belasco Theatre
(© Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman)

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending on Friday, March 14. We’ve got a first listen of stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen singing “Goodbye, My Room.” Listen below:

Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending stars Criss and Shen as a pair of retired service robots who embark on a cross-country trip and fall in love. They’re joined by Dez Duron and Marcus Choi, alongside understudies Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, and Christopher James Tamayo.

Directed by Michael Arden, the show has music direction by John Yun, music supervision by Deborah Abramson, sets and video design by Dane Laffrey, video design by George Reeve, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Ben Stanton, and sound by Peter Hylenski.

The album is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, Will Aronson, and Hue Park.

Hard copies of the recording will be available beginning May 16 and a vinyl edition is due June 13.

To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD and vinyl editions, click here.

Maybe Happy Ending runs at the Belasco Theatre.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 03 12 at 2.54.24 PM

Watch Succession's Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook Reunite at the Stage Door

The former Succession co-stars started previews in their Broadway shows on the same night.