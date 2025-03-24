Etai Benson, Javier Muñoz, and More Complete the Cast of Encores! Wonderful Town

New York City Center announced complete casting for the New York City Center Encores! revival of Wonderful Town, running April 30–May 11.

oining the previously announced Aisha Jackson and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose as sisters Eileen and Ruth are Jimmy Ray Bennett (Hand of God) as Officer Lonigan, Etai Benson (The Band’s Visit) as Frank Lippencott, Allison Blackwell (New York, New York) as Mrs. Wade, DeWitt Fleming Jr. (A Wonderful World) as Speedy Valenti, Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress) as Helen, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) as Robert Baker, Fergie Phillippe (Hamilton) as Wreck, John Rapson (Sweeney Todd) as Chick Clark, and Daniel Torres (The Music Man) as Mr. Appopolous.

The cast also includes Jonathan Duvelson, David Foley Jr., Lindsay Roberts Greene, Marc Heitzman, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Kate Louissaint, Alicia Lundgren, Morgan Marcell, Robin Masella, Dario Natarelli, Michael Olaribigbe, Patricia Phillips, Renée Reid, Samantha Siegel, Phumzile Sojola, Nicholas Ward, Jacob Keith Watson, Annaliese Wilbur, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The Tony Award-winning musical about sisters who move from Ohio to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic ambitions features music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by musical-comedy duo Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball) with Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading the Encores! orchestra, the production features choreography by Lorin Latarro (Into the Woods) and tap choreography by Ayodele Casel (Funny Girl), scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design by Megumi Katayama.