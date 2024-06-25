Eric William Morris and Noah Weisberg to Star in Cellino V. Barnes Off-Broadway

Eric William Morris (White Girl in Danger) will play Ross Cellino, and Noah Weisberg (Super Pumped) will play Steve Barnes in Mike B. Breen and David Rafailedes’s Cellino V. Barnes, which is set to begin performances at Asylum NYC on July 23 ahead of an official opening night August 1. Performances are scheduled through October 13.

The dark comedy charts the relationship between the two most notable personal injury attorneys in New York. They rose to fame in the ’90s through their iconic billboards and television ads, but were driven to a break-up by a series of conflicts and unfortunate events. Cellino V. Barnes tells the whole story in just 75 minutes.

As previously reported, Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse will direct the production, which features scenic and props design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Ricky Lurie, sound design by UptownWorks, and lighting design by Aiden Bezark. Derrick Weishaar serves as creative consultant.

Cellino V. Barnes is produced by Mix and Match Productions (Maxwell Beer and Mitch Marois) with co-producers Rohit Gopal, Caitlin Berg, Katherine Brown, Jeffrey Morse, David Pochapin, and Cameron Koffman.