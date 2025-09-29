Eddie Kaye Thomas Joins the Cast of World Premiere Play Jewish Plot

The world premiere of Torrey Townsend’s Jewish Plot will run October 16-November 1 at the Brick, with an opening night scheduled for October 23.

Directed by Sarah Hughes (Daphne), Jewish Plot is an adaptation of a fictional long-lost Victorian masterpiece.

The cast features Neil D’Astolfo (Mister Miss America), Tess Frazer (The Perplexed), Eddie Kaye Thomas (American Pie), and Madeline Weinstein (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

In the play, a playwright named Torrey Townsend has dedicated five years of his life to adapting the fictional I.W. Bruntmole’s now-forgotten English melodrama, Jewish Plot, a rare depiction of Jewish life and the toll of prejudice that unleashed a grand furore upon its premiere in 1889 London. As he reconstructs the play, the fictional Townsend scrambles to situate himself within today’s theater industry’s desire for authentic storytelling and discourse’s tendency to concretize identity as an object one possesses.

By writing this play, the real-life Torrey Townsend grapples with his own family’s legacy: his grandfather’s speech-writing for Golda Meir and pivotal role raising $35 billion for the foundation of Israel after World War II.