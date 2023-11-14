Ebon Moss-Bachrach, David Harbour to Lead True West Reading

Ann Dowd and Denis O’Hare will also star in the one-night benefit for Signature Theatre.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Denis O’Hare (Here We Are) will star in a one-night reading of Sam Shepard’s True West.

Taking place December 11 at 7pm, the reading will commemorate the late playwright’s 80th birthday and will serve as a benefit for Shepard’s longtime artistic home, off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre. Terry Kinney will direct.

The reading will reunite Moss-Bachrach and Harbour 20 years after they costarred in the Signature production of Lanford Wilson’s Fifth of July. Signature has presented Shepard’s plays Heartless (2012), The Late Henry Moss (2001), A Particle of Dread (Oedipus Variations) (2014), and Curse of the Starving Class (2019), which Kinney directed.