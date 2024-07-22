Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern to Launch National Tour

The NYC production also announced an extension through April, 2025.

Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern will soon launch a national tour.

Plans are underway to launch the tour beginning May 2025 with the full list of tour cities to be announced at a later date. A Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern San Diego Comic-Con panel will also give attendees a sneak peek at what’s to come from the production.

Dungeons & Dragons is the most popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) in the world, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. At Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is the “fourth player,” influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows audience members to vote on where the story will go.

Tickets for the New York production, running off-Broadway at Stage 42, are on sale through April 2025. Read our review here.