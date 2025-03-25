Dulé Hill, Daniel J. Watts, and More to Star in Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced the full cast for Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole by Tony and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin) and NYTW artistic director and Usual Suspect Patricia McGregor (The Refuge Plays).

Directed by McGregor, Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole will run April 30-June 15, with an official opening night on May 19, at New York Theatre Worskhop.

Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill (Psych) and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) star as Nat “King” Cole and as Sammy Davis Jr., respectively, alongside Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along), Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked), Christopher Ryan Grant, Ruby Lewis, Elliott Mattox (Tammy Faye), Kenita Miller (for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf), Mekhi Richardson, and Walter Russell III (MJ The Musical).

Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole takes place on December 17, 1957, the night of The Nat “King” Cole Show‘s final broadcast. Despite being the voice that built Capitol Records, Nat “King” Cole’s groundbreaking television show was rejected by Madison Avenue, unwilling to sponsor America’s first black television host. Lights Out features Cole’s hit songs, like “Nature Boy,” “It’s a Good Day,” “Smile” and “Unforgettable,” with music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by John McDaniel, choreography by Edgar Godineaux (City Center’s Jelly’s Last Jam), and tap choreography by Jared Grimes (Funny Girl).

The production will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Slave Play), costume design by Katie O’Neill, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Alex Hawthorn and Drew Levy, video design by David Bengali, wig design by Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), props supervision by Samantha Shoffner, and music direction by Lafayette Harris.