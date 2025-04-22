Drama League Announces 2025 Award Nominees

The Drama League has announced its 2025 award nominees. Check out the full list below:

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Antiquities

Becoming Eve

English

Good Bones

Good Night, and Good Luck

Here There are Blueberries

John Proctor Is the Villain

Liberation

Oh, Mary!

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Purpose

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Walden

Outstanding Revival of a Play

The Cherry Orchard

Eureka Day

Ghosts

Glengarry Glen Ross

Home

Othello

Romeo and Juliet

A Streetcar Named Desire

Vanya

Wine in the Wilderness

Yellow Face

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Boop! The Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Drag: The Musical

Just in Time

Macbeth in Stride

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Smash

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

The Last Five Years

Once Upon a Mattress

The Marriage of Figaro

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Urinetown

Outstanding Director of a Play

Knud Adams

English, Roundabout Theatre Company/Todd Haimes Theatre

Saheem Ali

Good Bones, The Public Theater

David Cromer

Good Night, And Good Luck, Winter Garden Theatre

Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!, Lyceum Theatre

Tyne Rafaeli

Becoming Eve, New York Theatre Workshop

Anna D. Shapiro

Eureka Day, Manhattan Theatre Club/Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Danya Taymor

John Proctor is The Villain, Booth Theatre

Whitney White

Liberation, Roundabout Theatre Company/Laura Pels Theatre

Kip Williams

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Music Box Theatre

Sam Yates

Vanya, Lucille Lortel Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden

Maybe Happy Ending, Belasco Theatre

Saheem Ali

Buena Vista Social Club, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Christopher Gattelli

Death Becomes Her, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Robert Hastie

Operation Mincemeat, John Golden Theatre

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Perelman Arts Center

Jamie Lloyd

Sunset Blvd., St. James Theatre

Jerry Mitchell

Boop! The Musical, Shubert Theatre

Susan Stroman

Smash, Imperial Theatre

Alex Timbers

Just In Time, Circle In The Square Theatre

Annie Tippe

Three Houses, Signature Theatre Company

Sergio Trujillo

Real Women Have Curves, James Earl Jones Theatre

George C. Wolfe

Gypsy, Majestic Theatre

Distinguished Performance

Tala Ashe, English

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Stori Ayers, Home

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Kit Connor, Romeo and Juliet

Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve

Robert Downey Jr., McNeal

Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Amber Gray, Eureka Day

David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Robyn Hurder, Smash

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years

Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time

Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Idina Menzel, Redwood

Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire

Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Marjan Neshat, English

Sandra Oh, The Welkin

Lily Rabe, Ghosts

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Andrew Scott, Vanya

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Ephraim Sykes, Our Town

Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical

Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years

Denzel Washington, Othello

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17

Previous Distinguished Performance Award Winners

Annaleigh Ashford, All In

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Norbert Leo Butz, Vladimir

Sutton Foster, Once Upon A Mattress

Neil Patrick Harris, Shit. Meet. Fan.

Patti LuPone, The Roommate

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Lin-Manuel Miranda, All In

Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim: Old Friends