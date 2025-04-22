Drama League Announces 2025 Award Nominees

Find out who’s nominated for the Distinguished Performance award.
The Drama League has announced its 2025 award nominees. Check out the full list below:
Outstanding Production of a Play
The Antiquities
Becoming Eve
English
Good Bones
Good Night, and Good Luck
Here There are Blueberries
John Proctor Is the Villain
Liberation
Oh, Mary!
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Purpose
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Walden
Outstanding Revival of a Play
The Cherry Orchard
Eureka Day
Ghosts
Glengarry Glen Ross
Home
Othello
Romeo and Juliet
A Streetcar Named Desire
Vanya
Wine in the Wilderness
Yellow Face
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Boop! The Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Drag: The Musical
Just in Time
Macbeth in Stride
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves
Smash
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
The Last Five Years
Once Upon a Mattress
The Marriage of Figaro
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd.
Urinetown
Outstanding Director of a Play
Knud Adams
English, Roundabout Theatre Company/Todd Haimes Theatre
Saheem Ali
Good Bones, The Public Theater
David Cromer
Good Night, And Good Luck, Winter Garden Theatre
Sam Pinkleton
Oh, Mary!, Lyceum Theatre
Tyne Rafaeli
Becoming Eve, New York Theatre Workshop
Anna D. Shapiro
Eureka Day, Manhattan Theatre Club/Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Danya Taymor
John Proctor is The Villain, Booth Theatre
Whitney White
Liberation, Roundabout Theatre Company/Laura Pels Theatre
Kip Williams
The Picture of Dorian Gray, Music Box Theatre
Sam Yates
Vanya, Lucille Lortel Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden
Maybe Happy Ending, Belasco Theatre
Saheem Ali
Buena Vista Social Club, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Christopher Gattelli
Death Becomes Her, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Robert Hastie
Operation Mincemeat, John Golden Theatre
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch
Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Perelman Arts Center
Jamie Lloyd
Sunset Blvd., St. James Theatre
Jerry Mitchell
Boop! The Musical, Shubert Theatre
Susan Stroman
Smash, Imperial Theatre
Alex Timbers
Just In Time, Circle In The Square Theatre
Annie Tippe
Three Houses, Signature Theatre Company
Sergio Trujillo
Real Women Have Curves, James Earl Jones Theatre
George C. Wolfe
Gypsy, Majestic Theatre
Distinguished Performance
Tala Ashe, English
Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
Stori Ayers, Home
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Kit Connor, Romeo and Juliet
Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve
Robert Downey Jr., McNeal
Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Amber Gray, Eureka Day
David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello
Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Robyn Hurder, Smash
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years
Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time
Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Idina Menzel, Redwood
Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire
Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Marjan Neshat, English
Sandra Oh, The Welkin
Lily Rabe, Ghosts
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.
Andrew Scott, Vanya
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Ephraim Sykes, Our Town
Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical
Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years
Denzel Washington, Othello
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17
Previous Distinguished Performance Award Winners
Annaleigh Ashford, All In
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Norbert Leo Butz, Vladimir
Sutton Foster, Once Upon A Mattress
Neil Patrick Harris, Shit. Meet. Fan.
Patti LuPone, The Roommate
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Lin-Manuel Miranda, All In
Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim: Old Friends
Special Recognitions
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Lea Salonga
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Whitney White
Contribution to the Theater – Kate Navin and Audible Theater
Gratitude Award – Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron