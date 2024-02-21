Donny Osmond to Return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Launch New UK Tour

Donny Osmond will return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to launch a new UK tour this holiday season.

Osmond, who played Joseph over 2,000 times, will graduate to the role of Pharaoh for a run at the Edinburgh Playhouse December 3-29.

The music icon starred in the title role in various productions between 1992-97, with his performance committed to film in 1999 opposite Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough, and Joan Collins.

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknel, and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting is by David Grindrod with musical supervision by John Rigby.