Desi Oakley to Lead the Cast of Waitress at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced the cast of its first production of the 2024 season, Waitress, which will run May 9-June 8.

The production will star Desi Oakley (Waitress, West End and first national tour) as Jenna, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Cal, Matt DeAngelis (Waitress, Broadway and first national tour) as Earl, Ben Jacoby as Dr. Pomatter, Gizel Jiménez (Wicked) as Dawn, Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Ogie, Maiesha McQueen (Waitress, Broadway and first national tour) as Becky, and Cleavant Derricks (Dreamgirls) as Joe.

The cast will also feature Matthew Curiano, Daniela Durbin, Sam Hartley, Renee Jackson, Andrew Burton Kelley, Gabriella Marzetta, Thabitha Moruthane, Julia Rippon, Jake Urban, Chelsea Williams, and Evelyn Woodman.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, orchestrations by Bareilles and the Waitress Band, and music arrangements by Sony Music Publishing. Based on the motion picture by Adrienne Shelly, the musical is about Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and a satisfying run-in with someone new show Jenna a chance at a fresh start.

Waitress will have direction by Abbey O’Brien, choreography by Cost n’ Mayor, music supervision by Ryan Cantwell, music direction by Leigh Delano, original scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Richard Latta, original costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna.