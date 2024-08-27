Theater News

Debra Messing, Constance Wu to Star in Shit. Meet. Fan. Off-Broadway

Garret Dillahunt and Billy Magnussen will also appear in the MCC Theater production.

August 27, 2024

A starry cast is set for the world premiere of Robert O’Hara’s new play Shit. Meet. Fan., based on the Paolo Genovese film Perfect Strangers. The MCC Theater production, which O’Hara also directs, runs October 10-November 17.

The comedy is set to star Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Genevieve Hannelius (American Vandal), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Debra Messing (Will and grace), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors), with further casting announced soon.

In Shit. Meet. Fan., a group of friends gather on the night of an eclipse to play a game that requires them to share their every text, call, and email with each other. The production will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

