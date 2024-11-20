Death Becomes Her Will Release a Cast Recording in the Spring

Four tracks from the album will be available to stream tonight at midnight.

The new musical comedy Death Becomes Her will release an original Broadway cast album from Concord Theatricals Recordings in the spring. More details on the album, including the exact release date, will be announced later.

Four tracks from the album will be available to stream at this link beginning tonight at midnight: “If You Want Perfection” featuring Michelle Williams and the cast, “For the Gaze” featuring Megan Hilty and the cast, “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber, and “Alive Forever” featuring Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard.

The album is produced by three-time Grammy winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Grammy winner Scott M. Riesett, Julia Mattison, and Noel Carey.

Death Becomes Her officially opens tomorrow, November 21, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Smash), Jennifer Simard (Company), and Christopher Sieber (Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child). The cast also includes Taurean Everett, Josh Lamon, Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Cha Ramos, music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance and music arrangements by Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison, and Noel Carey, and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan and directed by Robert Zemeckis, Death Becomes Her is about Madeline Ashton, the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen and Helen Sharp, the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies, until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. Their world is suddenly turned upside down after one sip of a magical potion from Viola Van Horn.