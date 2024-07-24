The production will run at Playwrights Horizon’s Mainstage Theater next year as a co-production with Vineyard Theatre and the Goodman Theatre.

The Band’s Visit director David Cromer and Sanctuary City director Caitlin Sullivan will co-direct the world premiere of Jordan Harrison’s The Antiquities off-Broadway next year. The production will run at Playwrights Horizon’s Mainstage Theater as a co-production with Vineyard Theatre and the Goodman Theatre. Performances are set to begin in January 2025.

At the Museum of Late Human Antiquities, two curators are fiercely committed to bringing a lost civilization to life again: what were humans really like? What did they wear, what did they eat, and how did they die out? Set in the far future, The Antiquities gives an uncanny view of the present and the post-human world to come. The play marks Harrison’s return to Playwrights Horizons, following the company’s previous productions of his plays Maple and Vine, Doris to Darlene, a cautionary valentine, Marjorie Prime, and Log Cabin.

Casting and further creative team information will be announced at a later date.