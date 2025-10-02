It will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 16.

A filmed version of David Byrne’s American Utopia, directed by Spike Lee, will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 16 by the Criterion Collection.

David Byrne’s album American Utopia was released in 2018. A fully staged version, featuring choreography and musical staging by Annie-B Parson, opened at the Hudson Theatre in October 2019 and had a return engagement in October 2021 at the St. James Theatre. Spike Lee’s filmed version was released in 2020.

In addition to Byrne, American Utopia features Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, Davi Vieira, and Bobby Wooten III.

The 4K + Blu-ray edition includes a new documentary featuring Byrne, Lee, Parson, Kuras, dancer-vocalist Tendayi Kuumba, lighting designer Rob Sinclair, and bassist Bobby Wooten III, as well as an essay by critic K. Austin Collins and an appreciation by critic Jia Tolentino.