Dave Malloy to Premiere Post-Pandemic Musical Three Houses at Signature Theatre

Opening the 2024 season will be Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau’s Sunset Baby (January 30–March 10, 2024), a story about the tense reunion between a Black revolutionary and former political prisoner and his estranged daughter. Steve H. Broadnax III will direct.

Following will be Tony nominee Sarah Ruhl’s Orlando (April 2–May 12, 2024), adapted from Virginia Woolf’s novel of the same name. Written by Woolf for her lover, Vita Sackville-West, Orlando’s adventures begin as a young man, when he serves as courtier to Queen Elizabeth. Through many centuries of living, he becomes a 20th-century woman, trying to sort out her existence. Taylor Mac will take on the title role, with direction by Will Davis.

Signature will simultaneously open Tony nominee Dave Malloy’s world-premiere musical Three Houses (April 30–June 9, 2024), directed by Annie Tippe. The story brings three strangers together for a post-pandemic open mic night parable about magic, madness, and the end of the world.

