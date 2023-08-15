Dark Comedy Alt-Hamlet to Make World Premiere Off-Broadway

Suzanne Willett’s new take on Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy is inspired by the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

Silver Glass Productions will present the world premiere of Alt-Hamlet, written and directed by Suzanne Willett, at the Players Theatre Off-Broadway. Preview performances begin September 7 ahead of an official opening night on September 14. Performances are slated through September 24.

According to an official description, “In Alt-Hamlet, pregnant twin sisters Susan, an economics major, and Bella, a psychology major, are called home to Hamlet from Berkley after their Mother is found dead. As they uncover the true story behind her death, their concepts of worth are challenged. Soon they spiral down into a cancel culture contest with deadly consequences only to realize the economics of being a woman.”

“Alt-Hamlet is my response to the Dobbs Supreme Court decision,” said playwright Suzanne Willett. “It’s not just an adaptation of Hamlet, but an indictment of the legally imposed restrictions on women’s bodies.”

Alt-Hamlet stars Alessandro Caronna, Yuliya Donovan, Davon Howard, Leah Barker, Miranda Renée, Katy Shafer, and Emily Ann Banks.

The production team includes Zach Dulny (lighting), Lara Knopf (props), Gabrielle Marino (costumes), Olivia Fletcher (stage manager), and Javere Green (assistant stage manager).