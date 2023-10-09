Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff Open Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway

Maria Friedman’s revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along kicked off its Broadway run at the Hudson Theatre on October 8. Previews began on September 19.

Directed by Friedman, Merrily‘s first-ever Broadway revival features the stars of the 2022 New York Theatre Workshop off-Broadway run: Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast will also include Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Friedman’s production originated at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012, before moving to London’s West End. It has subsequently been seen in Boston and Tokyo, in addition to the current run in New York City. Merrily We Roll Along famously flopped on Broadway in 1981, though it has gone on to become one of the most popular works in the Sondheim repertory. The musical is based on the play by Kaufman and Hart.

Merrily We Roll Along features choreography by Tim Jackson, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, scenery and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, music supervision by Catherine Jayes, music direction by Joel Fram, associate music supervision by Alvin Hough, Jr., and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Our review of Merrily We Roll Along will be posted on Tuesday, October 10 at 8AM.