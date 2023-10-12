Current Queens of SIX on Broadway Set Final Performance Date

The current six Queens of the musical SIX on Broadway will play their final performance on December 3 at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Leaving the cast are Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Anne Boleyn), Bella Coppola (Jane Seymour), Nasia Thomas (Anna of Cleves), Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard), Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr), and Holli’ Conway (Alternate).

Alternates Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon, and Cassie Silva will remain with the Broadway company, with new casting to be announced soon.

The Tony-winning musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is about the six wives of Henry VIII telling their own stories. The musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes scenic designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, and sound designer Paul Gatehouse. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak.

In addition to Broadway, SIX is currently playing in London’s West End and in Toronto and is on tour in the US as well as in the UK and the Netherlands.