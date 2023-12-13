Complete Cast Announced for Ibsen’s Ghost at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse in association with Primary Stages announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Ibsen’s Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy, written by and starring Tony Award nominee Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife) with direction by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare). Ibsen’s Ghost runs January 16-February 4 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in New Jersey.

The cast of Ibsen’s Ghost features Charles Busch as Suzannah Thoresen Ibsen, Thomas Gibson (Dharma & Greg) as Wolf Dahlquist, Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical) as Gerda, Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare) as George Elstad/The Rat Wife, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera) as Magdalene Kragh Thoresen, and Jennifer Van Dyck (Hedda Gabler) as Hanna Solberg. Kate Hampton will serve as an understudy for Susannah Thoresen Ibsen.

The creative team includes set design by Shoko Kambara, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff and Ien De Nio, and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik.

Ibsen’s Ghost is about the legendary Norwegian playwright’s wife Suzannah the week after the great man’s state funeral and the predicaments she faces, including her husband’s long lost illegitimate son, his former protégée peddling a libelous diary, and an enigmatic rodent exterminator.