Producers have announced complete casting for Olivier Award-winning director Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls, Cats) as Norma Desmond. Featuring a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Blvd. will play the St. James Theatre starting September 28 ahead of an opening night on October 20.

As previously announced, Scherzinger will be joined by co-stars of the London production, 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer, and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. Drama Desk and OBIE Award winner Mandy Gonzalez (In the Heights) will play Norma Desmond once a week and Caroline Bowman (Frozen) will stand by for the role of Norma Desmond.

They will be joined by ensemble members Olivia Lacie Andrews as Nancy, Brandon Mel Borkowsky as John, Shavey Brown as Finance Man/Stan/DeMille, Hannah Yun Chamberlain as Young Norma, Cydney Clark as Joanna/Guard, Raúl Contreras as Finance Man/Frank, Tyler Davis as Sheldrake, E.J. Hamilton as Lisa, Sydney Jones as Dorothy, Emma Lloyd as Mary/Heather, Pierre Marais as Sammy, Shayna McPherson as Camera Operator/Katherine, Jimin Moon as Morino/Hog Eye, Justice Moore as Jean, Drew Redington as Myron/Jones/Camera Operator, and Diego Andres Rodriguez as Artie. Swings for the production will be Giuseppe Bausilio (dance captain), Kristina Garvida Doucette (assistant dance captain), Brandon LaVar, Maggie Likcani, Abby Matsusaka, and Rixey Terry.

Based on the 1950 film of the same name, Sunset Blvd. is about movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger), who is haunted by memories and yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, choreographer Fabian Aloise, music supervisor and music director Alan Williams, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Adam Fisher, video designers and cinematographers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, hair and makeup designer Cheryl Thomas, and intimacy coordinator Ann James.