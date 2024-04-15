Comedy Solo Show Clowns Like Me to Premiere Off-Broadway

The solo show Clowns Like Me will have its New York off-Broadway premiere at the DR2 Theatre from June 21-August 18. Based on Sarasota actor and storyteller Scott Ehrenpreis’ true life struggles with mental illness and its stigmas, the play was written by Jason Cannon, who also directs.

Clowns Like Me will have five performances at the Cook Theater in Sarasota, May 23-26, before moving to New York. During its off-Broadway run, the show will partner with local community organizations that help give voice to mental illness issues. The first community partnership will be with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Clowns Like Me tells Ehrenpreis’s story of living with autism, OCD, bipolar disorder, social anxiety, and depression. Talkbacks with Ehrenpreis will take place after each performance.