Theater News

Comedian Gary Gulman Will Make Off-Broadway Debut in a New Show

Grandiloquent will be directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

November 13, 2024

Gary Gulman (© Deborah Feingold)
Gary Gulman
(© Deborah Feingold)

Comedian Gary Gulman will make his off-Broadway debut with the world premiere of his new solo show Grandiloquent.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand To God), the show will run from January 7-February 8, with an official opening on January 19, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

In addition to Gulman’s stand-up specials, his credits include Joker and Life & Beth. He has also published the memoir Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the ’80s. Grandiloquent is about insecurity, empathy, self-acceptance, and how a thoughtful boy learned to use humor, reading, and writing to cope with the consequences of his parents’ blunders.

The production will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by UptownWorks.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Cynthia Erivo sings "The Wizard and I"

Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing "The Wizard and I"

Wicked: The Soundtrack will be released on November 22, the same date as the movie release.