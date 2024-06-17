Color Factory New York Announces Collaboration With Wicked

The art experience inspired by the musical is currently running through September 9.

Color Factory, an interactive art experience that invites visitors to experience the joy of color through multi-sensory installations, is collaborating with Broadway’s Wicked with a limited time makeover of Color Factory’s signature confetti room, open through September 9.

In the musical, Glinda The Good decreed that “pink goes good with green.” The two colors are brought together in the collaboration. A range of sweet treats, custom digital frames, and a Wicked photo booth are also available as part of the experience.

Color Factory opened in New York in 2018. Color Factory New York assembles a roster of artists, designers, and creatives to tell their color stories and collaborate on participatory installations. To learn more, click here.