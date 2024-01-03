Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! Will Open Off-Broadway With Conrad Ricamora and More

Performances for the eight-week run start on January 26 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Oh, Mary!, written by and starring Cole Escola, will run January 26-March 24 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. In this dark comedy, Escola plays a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play directed by Sam Pinkleton.

Escola is joined by Conrad Ricamora (Here Lies Love) as Mary’s Husband, James Scully (Fire Island) as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh (Transamerica) as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

The creative team includes dots (scenic design), Cha See (lighting design), Holly Pierson (costume design), Leah Loukas (wig design), Addison Heeren (props supervision), Daniel Kluger (sound design and original music), Drew Levy (sound design), and David Dabbon (musical arrangements). Gowns for Cole Escola are by Astor Yang.