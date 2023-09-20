Cold War Musical From Conor McPherson and Elvis Costello to Premiere in London

Cold War, a new musical from playwright Conor McPherson and Grammy-winning songwriter Elvis Costello, will have its world premiere beginning November 30 at the Almeida Theatre in London.

Based on the Oscar-nominated 2018 film directed by Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War follows the romance between a brilliant singer and a withdrawn composer through the decades, beginning in 1949 Poland. The stage version will have a book by McPherson (Girl from the North Country), songs by Costello, and traditional Polish music.

Rupert Goold will direct the production, which will star Anya Chalotra, Luke Thallon, and Elliot Levey. On the creative team are Simon Hale (music supervisor/orchestrations/arrangements), Ellen Kane (choreography), Jon Bausor (Sets), Evie Gurney (costumes), Paule Constable (lighting), Sinéad Diskin (sound), and Jo Cichonska (musical director).