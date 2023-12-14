Chryssie Whitehead to Premiere In My Own Little Corner for One Night Only

Broadway, film, and television actress Chryssie Whitehead (Chicago, A Chorus Line, Radio City Rockettes) will perform her autobiographical play with music In My Own Little Corner: My Work in Progress With Bipolar Disorder at the Abrons Arts Center on Monday, January 22, before a longer run off-Broadway next fall.

The show, which is directed by Bryan Knowlton, with musical direction by Nick Wilders, chronicles Whitehead and her late mother’s shared stories of Bipolar ll Disorder. Whitehead was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder at the age of 38. The production seeks to stop the stigma behind the disorder and normalize conversations around mental health, so people feel less shocked or ashamed when they or someone they love is diagnosed. After the performance, Whitehead will be joined by Dr. Alisa Hurwitz for an open conversation with the audience in a safe space. The show promotes and raises funds for mental health services in the communities where it is presented.

In My Own Little Corner features musicians Nick Wilders on the piano, Tiffany Weiss on violin, Mackenzie Lesser-Roy on cello, Jared Mathis on drums, and Rick Snell on guitar.



The production’s creative team includes Ken Cerniglia (dramaturg), Paige Sieber (lighting design), Jmonet Hill (stage manager), Lauren Barette (production assistant), Erin Spears Ledford (associate director), and Ari Goldbloom-Helzner (associate MD and copyist). Additional creative team credits will be announced soon.