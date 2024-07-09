Chilina Kennedy Joins The Great Gatsby as Myrtle for Summer Engagement

She will play the role while Sara Chase takes a medical leave of absence.

Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square) will play the role of Myrtle in the Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby.

Kennedy starts performances on July 15 and will cover the role while original cast member Sara Chase (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is on a medical leave of absence through the summer. Chase will return to the role in September.

Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) lead the cast, which also includes Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Completing the ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Curtis Holland, Jeff Kready, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

The musical about mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and choreography by Dominique Kelley.