Casting Announced for The Greatest Hits Down Route 66

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project, in association with Calliope Stage and NewYorkRep, have announced casting for The Greatest Hits Down Route 66. Written by Michael Aguirre, with musical arrangements by Grace Yukich and Jennifer C. Dauphinais and direction by Sarah Norris, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 runs January 13-February 18 at 59E59’s Theater A.

The cast features Joél Acosta (Gatsby Immersive) as “Narrator,” Kristoffer Cusick (First Date) as “Wolf Man,” Kleo Mitrokostas as “Wee One,” Martin Ortiz as “The Eldest,” and Erika Rolfsrud (The Coast of Utopia) as “Mother Dearest.”

The band is Andy Evan Cohen on guitar, keys, and other instruments, Hannah-Kathryn “HK” Wall on lead vocals, and Mary Rodriguez on drums.

The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 is a comedy with live music drawn from Carl Sandburg’s American Songbag, an eclectic 1920s anthology of American folk songs. In the summer of ‘99, the Franco family is taking the Great American Road Trip and getting to know each other along that legendary highway, whether they like it or not.

The creative team includes music director Andy Evan Cohen, movement and associate director Ashlee Wasmund, scenic and projection designer Anna Kiraly, costume designer Kara Branch, lighting designer Nic Vincent, and sound designer Kwamina “Binnie” Biney.