Cast Revealed for Steven Hoggett-Directed DiscoShow, Opening in Las Vegas

Spiegelworld, the circus, entertainment, and hospitality company founded by Ross Mollison, has announced the cast of DiscoShow. Spiegelworld’s “disco circus” was first developed and workshopped in NYC in 2018. In collaboration with Caesars Entertainment, the show starts performances on August 14 in a purpose-built venue on the Las Vegas Strip, with an opening night of September 7.

Directed by Obie and Olivier Award-winning choreographer and movement director Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once), with choreographer and associate director Yasmine Lee (Wild Goose Dreams), DiscoShow is written by Olivier Award-winner Michael Wynne (The Priory) and features set and costume design by three-time Tony winner David Zinn (Stereophonic, SpongeBob SquarePants).

DiscoShow celebrates the cultural revolution that shaped New York’s night-world in the 1970s and features songs including “Le Freak,” “Good Times,” “We Are Family,” “Disco Inferno,” “Everybody Dance,” and more.

The show stars Eureka O’Hara (RuPaul’s Drag Race, HBO’s We’re Here) in the role of Mother, a sassy but big-hearted spiritual guide who leads guests on their express subway disco journey to downtown New York City. O’Hara is joined in the cast by Ryan Blackson (ensemble), Krystina Burton (ensemble), Alina Carson (Afrodite), Virginia Crouse (Tina), Unissa Cruse (Sheila), Jake Guidry (Brent), Tenile Jimenez (Rosario), Sydney Lastorino (ensemble), William Luetkehans (Ted), Ashton Onaga (Eric), Kedrick Pasley (Anthony), Jordy Perry (ensemble), Aaron Telias (Apollo), Hirari Wantanabe (Athena), Eli Weinberg (Åke), and Tony Zane (ensemble).

Joining Hoggett, Lee, Wynne, and Zinn in the creative team are video and projection designer Darrel Maloney (American Idiot), music producer Jamie Siegel (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill), lighting designer Natasha Chivers (Prima Facie), sound designer Colle T. Bustin (Melissa Etheridge: My Window), sound associate Tom Gibbons (People, Places and Things), and hair and wig designer Brittany Hartman (Saturday Night Live).

The new multi-level venue includes two themed bars, 99 Prince and Glitterloft, with drinks curated by Spiegelworld’s executive beverage director Niko Novick, and a restaurant, Diner Ross, with a New York American cuisine menu by executive culinary director Anna Altieri of Superfrico.