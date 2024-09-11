Theater News

Cast Announced for World Premiere of In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot at Playwrights Horizons

The cast includes Sandra Caldwell, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Deirdre Lovejoy, and more.

Linda Buchwald

September 11, 2024

Playwrights Horizons has announced the cast and creative team of the world premiere of Sarah Mantell’s Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot, a Playwrights commission directed by Sivan Battat and presented in association with Breaking the Binary Theatre.

Running October 10-November 17, Mantell’s play imagines our country transformed into an Amazon warehouse-dotted landscape, narrowing daily as the oceans take the coasts, in a narrative that merges apocalypse fiction, playful heist narrative, and queer love story.

In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot follows a band of queer warehouse workers as they travel in their vans from job to job. The cast includes Barsha (f/k/a Debra Barsha; composer Radiant Baby) as Horowitz, Sandra Caldwell (Charm) as El, Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Men on Boats) as Jen, Ianne Fields Stewart (Dash & Lily) as Sara, Deirdre Lovejoy (Lucky Guy) as Ani, Tulis McCall (Running with Scissors) as Ash, and Pooya Mohseni (English) as Maribel.

The creative team includes scenic designer Emmie Finckel, costume designer Mel Ng, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer Sinan Refik Zafar, voice and text and dialect coach Gigi Buffington, dramaturg Zeina Salame, and intimacy coordinator Alex Might.

