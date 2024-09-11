Cast Announced for Alina Troyano and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!

In addition to Carmelita Tropicana, the cast includes Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Ugo Chukwu, Will Dagger, and Keren Lugo.

Soho Rep says farewell to its longtime home at 46 Walker Street with the world premiere production of Alina Troyano (aka Carmelita Tropicana) and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!, running October 23-December 1.

Directed by OBIE Award winner Eric Ting (The Comeuppance) and starring Tropicana herself, Give Me Carmelita Tropicana! is part love letter to a performance artist, part intergenerational debate about the legacy of “downtown” New York, part theatrical interrogation of the uses and abuses of nostalgia, real estate, representation, and the avant-garde — and 100% fantastical journey in which Jacobs-Jenkins attempts to buy Carmelita Tropicana from her creator.

Troyano, a.k.a. Carmelita Tropicana, is a Cuban-born, New York-based writer, performer and educator who uses irreverent humor to challenge cultural stereotypes.

Both artists have roots at Soho Rep: Carmelita Tropicana was an inaugural Soho Rep Project Number One artist, and Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s breakout An Octoroon premiered at Soho Rep in 2013. After this final production at 46 Walker Street, Soho Rep’s home for more than 30 years, the organization will take up temporary residence at Playwrights Horizons’ Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

In addition to Tropicana, the cast includes Octavia Chavez-Richmond (Mary Gets Hers), Ugo Chukwu (Oklahoma!), Will Dagger (Corsicana), and Keren Lugo (At the Wedding).

The creative team includes co-scenic designers Mimi Lien and Tatiana Kahvegian, costume and props designer Greg Corbino, lighting designer Barbara Samuels, and co-sound and video designers Tei Blow and Jeremy Kadetsky.