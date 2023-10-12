Casey Cott Extends Run in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Cott will play Christian in the Broadway cast through February 4.

Casey Cott (CW’s Riverdale) has extended his run as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical through February 4 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical won the 2021 Tony for Best Musical. Directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, the musical is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film. The score is made up of many of the songs from the movie as well as recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago, with music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. Choreography is by Sonya Tayeh.

The award-winning design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design), and Matt Stine (music producer).

Future casting will be announced soon.