Cape Playhouse Adds to Its 98th Summer Season

Million Dollar Quartet, directed by Hunter Foster, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, starring Julia Knitel, are next in the lineup.

The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Massachusetts, will continue its 98th summer season with the Tony-nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet (June 19-July 6), directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (Little Shop of Horrors), and the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (July 10-August 3), directed and choreographed by David Ruttura and Joyce Chittick. Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw) will play Carole King in an expanded four-week run. As previously reported, the season opens on June 5 with Andy Mientus, Larry Owens, and Krystina Alabado in tick, tick…Boom!

With a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, Million Dollar Quartet dramatizes the legendary night of December 4, 1956, when four founding voices of rock and country music got together at Sun Studios in Memphis and made history. The cast includes Jeremy Sevelovitz as Carl Perkins, Alessandro Viviano as Elvis Presley, Scott Moreau as Johnny Cash, Nat Zegree as Jerry Lee Lewis, Megan Reinking as Dyanne, Nathan Yates Douglass as Jay, Chance Wall as Sam Phillips, and Matt Spencer as W.S. “Fluke” Holland.

Million Dollar Quartet features musical direction by Nat Zegree, scenic design by Josh Smith, costume design by Devario Simmons, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, and sound design by Jeff Sherwood.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, Beautiful is a coming-of-age story about one of America’s most celebrated songwriters. Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Julia Knitel stars as Carole King alongside Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Gerry Goffin. In addition, the cast includes Trevor James Berger as Barry Mann, James Clow as Don Kirshner, Valerie Perri as Genie Kline, Brooke Aneece as Shirelle/ U/S Little Eva, Briana Brooks as Lucille, Chris Collins-Pisano as Tenor Righteous Brother, Fatima El-Bashir as Janelle Woods, Ellen Frary as Marilyn Wald/Betty, Albert Igbinigie as Drifter, Jacquez Linder-Long as Drifter, Jazz Madison as Little Eva, and Rhys Williams as Baritone Righteous Brother.

Beautiful features musical direction by Nick Williams, scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Gail Baldoni, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, and sound design by Emma Wilk.