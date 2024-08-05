Calvin Leon Smith to Join Adam Lambert in Cabaret

Smith, who will take over the role of Clifford Bradshaw, will also be joining Auli’i Cravalho.

The producers of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club have announced that Calvin Leon Smith will return to Broadway on September 16 as Clifford Bradshaw at the August Wilson Theatre.

Smith takes over the role from Ato Blankson-Wood, who plays his final performance in the show on Sunday, September 14. Smith made his Broadway debut in the role of Larry in James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham.

As previously announced, Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho will also be joining the show on September 16 in the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, with original stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin also playing their final performances on September 14.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret also stars Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Ato Blankson-Wood as Clifford Bradshaw, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, Natascia Diaz as Fritzie/Kost, Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Marty Lauter as Victor, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, and Paige Smallwood as Rosie. Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, features dancers Alaïa, Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair, and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

The creative team for Broadway includes choreographer Julia Cheng, music supervisor and music director Jennifer Whyte, scenic/club/costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, associate director and prologue director Jordan Fein, and prologue composer and prologue music director Angus MacRae.