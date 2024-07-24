Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho to Make Broadway Debuts in Cabaret

Rocker Adam Lambert and screen vet Auli’i Cravalho will make their Broadway debuts as the first replacement Emcee and Sally Bowles in the new revival of Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre.

Lambert and Cravalho will appear in the show September 16-March 30, with original stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin playing their final performances on September 14.

Both artists will continue the current schedule of seven performances a week. Best known as the current frontman of Queen, as well as a veteran of American Idol and the national tour of Wicked, Lambert will not perform matinees on October 23, November 6, 24, and 27, December 4 and 18, January 15 and 29, February 12 and 19, and March 5 and 19. He will not perform evening shows on October 14 and 28, November 12, December 10 and 23, January 7 and 21, February 4 and 24, and March 10 and 24.

Cravalho (Moana, Mean Girls) will be absent from the production November 19-24. Additionally, she will not will not perform matinees on October 30, November 13 and 29, December 11 and 24, January 8 and 22, February 5, 20, and 26, and March 12 and 26. She will not perform evening shows September 30, October 1, November 4, December 3 and 17, January 14 and 28, February 11, and March 3 and 17.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret also stars Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Ato Blankson-Wood as Clifford Bradshaw, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, Natascia Diaz as Fritzie/Kost, Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Marty Lauter as Victor, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, and Paige Smallwood as Rosie. Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, features dancers Alaïa, Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair, and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

The creative team for Broadway includes choreographer Julia Cheng, music supervisor and music director Jennifer Whyte, scenic/club/costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, associate director and prologue director Jordan Fein, and prologue composer and prologue music director Angus MacRae.