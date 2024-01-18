Caissie Levy-Led Next to Normal Sets West End Dates

Levy and the full Donmar Warehouse company will transfer to Wyndham’s Theatre this summer.

Caissie Levy and the Donmar Warehouse company of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Next to Normal will transfer with the production to Wyndham’s Theatre on London’s West End for a 14-week run, June 18-September 21.

Michael Longhurst’s production features Levy as Diana, alongside Jamie Parker as Dan, Jack Wolfe as Gabe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Natalie, Jack Ofrecio as Henry, and Trevor Dion Nicholas as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Levy and Wolfe are among the production’s six WhatsOnStage Award nominations, a list that also includes Best New Musical.

The Tony- and- Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a family struggling with their matriarch’s bipolar disorder. The production features musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, movement, choreography, and additional direction by Ann Yee, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Tal Rosner, casting by Anna Cooper, musical direction by Nick Barstow, and production management by Chris Hay.