Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin will perform their roles seven times a week.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, directed by Rebecca Frecknall and designed by 2024 Tony Award winner Tom Scutt, announces the performance schedule for the alternates playing the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles through the end of August. Last week, Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin started performing seven times a week as the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively. The schedule for performances at the August Wilson Theatre is listed below:

Marty Lauter, who also plays the role of Viktor, will play the Emcee the following Monday performances: July 15, July 22, July 29, August 5, August 19, and August 26.

David Merino, who also plays the role of Lulu, will play the Emcee on Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8.

Gabi Campo, who also plays the role of Frenchie, will play Sally Bowles on Monday evening, July 1 and Wednesday matinee, July 10.

Ayla Ciccone-Burton, who also plays the role of Helga, will play Sally Bowles on the following Wednesday matinee performances: August 12, August 21, and August 28.

Paige Smallwood, who also plays Rosie, will play Sally Bowles on the following Wednesday matinee performances: July 17, July 24, July 31, and August 7.

Cabaret also stars Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as Clifford Bradshaw, Tony nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, and Natascia Diaz as Fritzie/Kost.

The cast also includes Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, Julian Ramos as Bobby, and MiMi Scardulla as Texas. Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, features dancers Alaïa, IRON BRYAN, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair, and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

The creative team for Broadway includes choreographer Julia Cheng, music supervisor and music director Jennifer Whyte, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, associate director and prologue director Jordan Fein, and prologue composer and prologue music director Angus MacRae.