Brooke Shields, Victor Garber, and More to Perform in Love Letters Encore at Irish Rep

Talia Balsam, J. Smith-Cameron, and John Slattery will also perform the encore presentation of A.R. Gurney’s two-hander, with Matthew Broderick returning.

Irish Repertory Theatre will present an encore run of A.R. Gurney’s play Love Letters this September, following a brief sold-out run starring Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti this past spring.

Broderick will return to the role of Andrew, performing opposite Talia Balsam’s Melissa September 5-8. J. Smith-Cameron and Victor Garber will take over September 19-24. Brooke Shields and John Slattery will step into the play September 27 – October 1.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, Love Letters is a two-person drama comprised of letters exchanged between two friends over a lifetime. Andrew and Melissa, both born into wealth and position, begin their correspondence in childhood with birthday party thank-you notes. Their letters continue through their boarding school and college years while they are romantically attached and later through their individual marriages and careers. Ciarán O’Reilly directs the production.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, August 15 at 1pm. Click here for more details.