BroadwayHD Will Present the World Streaming Premiere of Between the Lines

BroadwayHD, the streaming service for live-captured theatrical productions from around the world, will present the world streaming premiere of the off-Broadway musical Between the Lines on Monday, September 23, with a watch party at 7pm. Based on the bestselling novel from author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, the production was captured during its 2022 run at New York’s Tony Kiser Theater, where it earned four Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Musical and three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New off-Broadway Musical.

Featuring a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas) and Jodi Picoult and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Apple TV+’s Central Park), Between the Lines is about Delilah, an outsider in a new town and a new school who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. As the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

The streaming production stars Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love) as Delilah, Jake David Smith (Frozen) as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis (Finding Nemo) as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, Julia Murney (Wicked) as Grace/Queen Maureen, and swings Dan Hoy, Aubrey Matalon, Heather Ayers, and Martin Landry. The live capture is produced by Daryl Roth, David Treatman, Columbia Live Stage, and Writers’ Cage, and is co-produced by Andrew Paradis, Elizabeth Armstrong, Kevin Sullivan, and Tom Tuft.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features scenic design by Tobin Ost, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Ken Travis, projection design by Caite Hevner, hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas, orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Gregory Rassen, music supervision and additional arrangements by Daniel Green, and music direction by Chris Gurr.