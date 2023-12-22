Broadway Shockers 2023: Tony the Tiger Goes to the Tony Awards

As 2023 draws to a close, TheaterMania looks back on some of the most jaw-dropping stories of the year.

The Tony Awards went on as scheduled this year despite the Writer’s Guild strike that left the show sans script. Amid notable guests of honor like Victoria Clark, J. Harrison Ghee, and Alex Newell arriving at the United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights was an icon who we’ve never seen on Broadway before.

That’s right, we’re talking about that true legend, Tony the Tiger.

At first, we thought that the beloved mascot of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes was there to show support for his mammalian compatriot Richard Parker, the Bengal tiger star of Life of Pi. But no, their both being big cats was completely coincidental.

Tony was there as part of a brand tie-in with Kellogg’s and the Tonys. After walking (prowling?) the red carpet and posing for photos, the cereal celebrity joined winners and nominees at the afterparty, where he distributed golden bowls of cereal.

That’s right, golden bowls of cereal. According to a press release, they were a “gold-filled cereal bowl engraved with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes’ playful iteration of its tagline, ‘they’re grrreat.'”

I hope I get one for having written this.