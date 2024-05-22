Broadway League Announces Recipients of the 2024 League Awards

The annual League Awards, honoring achievements for touring Broadway, were held today during the Broadway League’s 2024 Spring Road Conference. Since 1992, the League Awards recognize those who have shown exemplary service to the touring Broadway industry and are regarded as innovators in their profession.

This year, Thomas Schumacher was awarded Distinguished Lifetime Service Award. Schumacher has worked with the Walt Disney Company since 1988 and currently develops new stage works as the chief creative officer of Disney Theatrical Group.

The other award recipients were Anne McNiff-Gaeta (Outstanding Achievement in Road Group Sales), DJ Martin (Outstanding Achievement in Road Marketing & Press), Lisa Mitchell (Outstanding Achievement in Education and Engagement), Anne Francis (Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management), and Clark Transfer Inc. (George MacPherson Road Award).

The Impact Award is a new category this year that honors a partner of the Broadway League who has made an outstanding contribution to the industry or community-at-large and the award was given to Black Theatre Coalition.

The Star of Touring Broadway honorees were Ora Reynolds (President & CEO of Hunt Midwest, Kansas City, Missouri), and the Peabody Hotel (Memphis, Tennessee).