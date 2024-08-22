Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Returns on September 22

The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, returns on Sunday, September 22, from 10am to 7pm, with the live auction beginning at 5pm.

Auction items include one-of-a-kind memorabilia, autographed collectibles, and in-person experiences. Online pre-bidding begins September 6.

Tables from Broadway and off-Broadway shows, theater owners and producing organizations, unions, guilds, marketing groups, ticket agencies, concessionaires, and fan clubs will line West 44th and West 45th Streets. The silent auction will be held in Shubert Alley, and, beginning at 5pm, the live auction will be held in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. The autograph table and photo booth will be located on the deck of Junior’s restaurant. Participating guests, as well as participating tables and auction lots, will be announced after Labor Day.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,237,179. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised more than $18.7 million. The money raised helps provide access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing, and more to those across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.