Julie Benko catapulted to Broadway superstardom last season as the alternate Fanny Brice in the revival of Funny Girl. She’s currently playing Ruth, a fiery young Communist revolutionary, in Harmony, the musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. She showed us around her dressing room (number 10) in this latest installment of Broadway Cribs. Watch here: