Broadway Barks Sets 2023 Date in Shubert Alley

The 25th anniversary edition of Broadway Barks, hosted by Bernadette Peters, will take place on Saturday, July 8, in Shubert Alley.

Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, and produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks is the annual dog and cat adoption event as Broadway comes together to help these animals find loving homes. The event starts at 3pm and celebrity presentations will take place beginning at 5pm.

Broadway participants are expected to include Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Victoria Clark, Kevin Del Aguila, Robyn Hurder, Taylor Iman Jones, Carol Kane, Tatiana Maslany, Marsha Mason, Howard McGillin, Laurie Metcalf, Paolo Montalban, Bebe Neuwirth, Jennifer Simard, Emily Skinner, Will Swenson, Paulo Szot, Betsy Wolfe, and more.

Animal adoption agencies on site will include Anjellice Cats Rescue, Best Friend Animal Society, Husky House, Long Island Bull Dog Rescue, Muddy Paws Rescue, Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, and more.

Randy Rainbow will co-host the show with Peters.