British Musical Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Costume Changes in a Lead Role

The Guinness World Record for “Most Costume Changes Demanded by a Lead Theatrical Role” was broken and set on August 22, 2024 in the United Kingdom.

Now set at 37 costume changes, the feat was achieved by actor Des Coghlan-Forbes, costume designer Molly Fraser, and wardrobe assistant Lucy Vickers in the National Youth Music Theatre production of Our House, at London’s Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

The costume changes, some of which are achieved in under five seconds, are required by Tim Firth’s script, which has a character living through multiple timelines, with specific outfits for each. The record was previously held by actor Michael Jibson, who played the same role in the same musical in the original 2002 production of Our House, alongside costumer/illusion designer Paul Kieve.

Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records assessor, said: “Guinness World Records is passionate about encouraging young people to take on the challenge of breaking a record, so I was thrilled to be able to witness Des achieve so many quick changes during Our House – some of them in under five seconds. What a remarkably talented young performer!

“I’ve always been a big fan of the National Youth Music Theatre – it’s such an inspirational organisation, and as the team has just proved, this versatile family of actors and creatives can turn their hand to anything. Congratulations to Joe, Molly and Lucy for adding such a spectacle to an already awesome night at the theatre.”

Our House has a book by Firth and a score by the British ska band Madness. In the mold of Sliding Doors, it tells the story of 16-year-old Joe, who takes the girl of his dreams out on their first date, only for the story to split into the two different paths Joe could subsequently follow.